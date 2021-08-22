Sunday, August 22, 2021

international

150 Indians abducted from Kabul airport but later released: Reports

Amid reports that around 150 Indians were allegedly abducted from outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Saturday, local Afghan journalist Zaki Daryabi said that the kidnapped persons were released and they were on the way to the airport.

“Two sources confirmed that the Indians were released by the Taliban. They are on the way to Kabul airport,” Daryabi tweeted. He also said that these Indians were taken to the nearby Alokozai compound from the Kabul airport, adding they were safe.

The reports also said that these Indians were taken to the nearby area of the Alokozai compound, a garage designated for US forces, as there was a huge rush at the airport and the Taliban allegedly inspected their documents and released them.

The abductors later ushered them to the right place at the airport from where their evacuation flight would take off for India after getting the slot, the report added.

Earlier the day, the Afghan media reported that men affiliated with the Taliban have abducted over 150 people, mostly Indian citizens, from an area close to the airport.

A local publication ‘Kabul Now’ had also confirmed the development.

“Over 150, mostly Indian citizens, abducted near Kabul airport Men affiliated with the Taliban have abducted over 150 people, mostly Indian citizens, from an area close to Hamid Karzai International Airport earlier this morning, Saturday, August 21, a reliable source confirmed to Kabul Now,” Daryabi said in a different tweet.

However, the Taliban denied the report of abducting Indian nationals.

“The report about kidnapping is a rumor. The Taliban members are helping all foreign nationals to get access to the airport. We are determined to provide safe passage to all foreigners to get to the airport,” Ahmadullah Waseq, a Taliban spokesperson, told local media Eitlalatroz.

He said Taliban forces were escorting about 150 Indian citizens to safely enter the airport, reports Xinhua news agency.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of the Afghan capital on August 15, thousands of Afghans have flooded to Kabul airport to leave the country.

The evacuation flights were continuing as three flights took off on Saturday morning, resident Farhad Mohammadi said.

About 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Kabul airport to help with the airlift process. At least 12 people have been killed in gun shootings and stampedes in the airport since the capital city’s fall.

The situation in Afghanistan remains uncertain after the Taliban’s swift takeover of most parts of the country.

Published : August 22, 2021

By : The Statesman / ANN

Related News

Pentagon hints at more rescues outside Kabul airport, as security worsens, evacuations slow

Published : August 22, 2021

Official: Number of Cambodian centenarians unexpectedly high

Published : August 22, 2021

Việt Nam calls for international cooperation to deal with threat of terrorism

Published : August 22, 2021

New law to safeguard personal information

Published : August 22, 2021

Latest News

Hydro-floating solar hybrid plant expected to supply electricity from October

Published : August 22, 2021

Govt economic stimulus scheme to link with online food delivery platform

Published : August 22, 2021

Amid the trappings of success, Panipak does not forget her first coach

Published : August 22, 2021

People seek govt support as they deplete their savings: poll

Published : August 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.