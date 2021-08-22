Myanmar arrests two more journalists as post-coup media crackdown continues

Mr Sithu Aung Myint, a columnist for news site Frontier Myanmar and a commentator with Voice of America radio, and Ms Htet Htet Khine, a freelance who has worked for the BBC Burmese service, were arrested on Aug 15, Myawaddy TV reported.

Mr Sithu Aung Myint was charged with sedition and spreading false information in social media posts that Myawaddy said were critical of the junta and urged people to join strikes and back outlawed opposition movements.

Ms Htet Htet Khine was accused of harbouring Mr Sithu Aung Myint, a wanted criminal suspect, and for working for and supporting a shadow National Unity Government.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Saturday that the pair were being held "incommunicado" and their detention was unlawful.

"We strongly condemn the arbitrary conditions of their detention, which reflect the brutality with which the military junta treats journalists," said Daniel Bastard, head of RSF's Asia-Pacific desk.