Delhi: No death due to Covid-19 consecutively for third day

The national capital today recorded 24 positive cases of Covid-19 out of 53,624 tests done across the city. The positivity rate was 0.04 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

There was no death due to Covid-19 consecutively for the third day. The other days besides Sunday when zero fatality was reported since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in April-May were 18 July, 24 July, 29 July, 2 August, 4 August, 8 August, 11 August, 12 August, 13 August and 16 August, 20 August and 21 August.

The health bulletin gave the number of active cases of the virus as 398 and the patients being given medication as home isolation cases numbered 129.

As many as 11,815 hospital beds remained vacant out of 12,057 beds reserved for coronavirus infected patients.

There were in all 236 containment zones in Delhi on Sunday, the bulletin added.

Published : August 23, 2021

By : The Statesman/ANN

