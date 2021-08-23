People evacuated from Afghanistan arrived in European countries

Romanians and Bulgarians evacuated from Afghanistan are seen on the tarmac after landing with a C-130 Hercules aircraft near Bucharest, Romania, on Aug. 21, 2021. The Romanian military plane returned here on Saturday from Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, bringing back 15 Romanian nationals and four Bulgarian citizens.
A C-130 Hercules aircraft carrying Romanians and Bulgarians evacuated from Afghanistan lands near Bucharest, Romania, on Aug. 21, 2021.
An Afghan woman evacuated from Afghanistan by a Spanish military plane receives PCR test in Madrid, Spain, on Aug. 19, 2021.
Published : August 23, 2021
By : xinhua
Published : August 21, 2021
