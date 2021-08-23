Monday, August 23, 2021

international

People evacuated from Afghanistan arrived in European countries

As Western powers were scrambling to evacuate from Afghanistan, some of the evacuated people have arrived in several European countries in the last days.

Romanians and Bulgarians evacuated from Afghanistan are seen on the tarmac after landing with a C-130 Hercules aircraft near Bucharest, Romania, on Aug. 21, 2021. The Romanian military plane returned here on Saturday from Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, bringing back 15 Romanian nationals and four Bulgarian citizens.

A C-130 Hercules aircraft carrying Romanians and Bulgarians evacuated from Afghanistan lands near Bucharest, Romania, on Aug. 21, 2021.

A couple who is evacuated from Afghanistan by a flight of Lufthansa is interviewed upon their arrival at Frankfurt International Airport, in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 20, 2021.

An Afghan woman evacuated from Afghanistan by a Spanish military plane receives PCR test in Madrid, Spain, on Aug. 19, 2021.

Published : August 23, 2021

By : xinhua

