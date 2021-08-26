Thursday, August 26, 2021

international

U.S. child COVID-19 cases reach levels not seen since winter surge: report

More than 180,000 child COVID-19 cases were added the past week, reaching levels of the previous winter surge of 2020-2021, according to a report.

The child COVID-19 cases in the United States reached levels not seen since the winter surge, said the latest report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

As of Aug. 19, over 4.59 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, said the report.

More than 180,000 cases were added the past week, reaching levels of the previous winter surge of 2020-2021, it said.

After declining in early summer, child cases have increased exponentially, with over a four-fold increase the past month, rising from about 38,000 cases the week ending July 22 to 180,000 the past week.

According to the report, at this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is uncommon among children.

However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects, it said.

Published : August 26, 2021

