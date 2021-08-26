Thursday, August 26, 2021

international

The West has failed Afghanistan, says Spanish Defense Minister

Spains Minister of Defense Margarita Robles said there was "no doubt" the West had "failed the Afghan people."

The minister also lamented the attitude of U.S. President Joe Biden, who continues to insist that American troops will leave Kabul on Aug. 31.

Spain's Minister of Defense Margarita Robles said on Wednesday there was "no doubt" the West had "failed the Afghan people," as Spain and other western powers struggle to evacuate as many people from Kabul following the Taliban takeover.

A steady stream of aircraft carrying refugees has been arriving at the Spanish Air Force base at Torrejon de Ardoz in recent days, but despite the efforts of Spanish troops who "are putting their lives at risk," Robles admitted "a lot of people are going to be left behind."

The Defense Minister explained that the Spanish troops in Kabul were restricted by the fact they could not act beyond the airport.

She also lamented the attitude of U.S. President Joe Biden, who continues to insist that American troops will leave Kabul on Aug. 31.

"We won't be able to get any more people out, and we are aware of the human drama ... We will be there as long as necessary," said Robles. 

Published : August 26, 2021

Related News

Russia to host about 1,000 Afghans: official

Published : August 26, 2021

Taliban takeover could drive covid crisis in Afghanistan as vaccinations plummet, U.N. warns

Published : August 26, 2021

Latest News

The West has failed Afghanistan, says Spanish Defense Minister

Published : August 26, 2021

Malaysia opposition hails good beginning with new premier

Published : August 26, 2021

U.S. child COVID-19 cases reach levels not seen since winter surge: report

Published : August 26, 2021

Japan expands virus emergency to 70% of population on Covid surge

Published : August 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.