The West has failed Afghanistan, says Spanish Defense Minister

Spain's Minister of Defense Margarita Robles said on Wednesday there was "no doubt" the West had "failed the Afghan people," as Spain and other western powers struggle to evacuate as many people from Kabul following the Taliban takeover.

A steady stream of aircraft carrying refugees has been arriving at the Spanish Air Force base at Torrejon de Ardoz in recent days, but despite the efforts of Spanish troops who "are putting their lives at risk," Robles admitted "a lot of people are going to be left behind."