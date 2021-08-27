Friday, August 27, 2021

international

UN chief following with great concern situation in Kabul: spokesman

"This incident underscores the volatility of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan but also strengthens our resolve as we continue to deliver urgent assistance across the country in support of the Afghan people," a UN spokesman said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following with great concern the ongoing situation in Kabul, especially at the airport, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at the daily noon briefing.

"He condemns this terrorist attack which killed and injured a number of civilians, and extends his deep condolences to the families of those killed. He stands in solidarity and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," said Dujarric.

"This incident underscores the volatility of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan but also strengthens our resolve as we continue to deliver urgent assistance across the country in support of the Afghan people," the spokesman added.

Multiple casualties were reported after twin explosions in Kabul on Thursday.

Published : August 27, 2021

Related News

Head of U.S. Central Command says 12 U.S. service members killed, 15 wounded in Kabul attack

Published : August 27, 2021

ISIS affiliate behind airport attack sees both U.S. and Taliban as foes

Published : August 27, 2021

Latest News

Police raid Samit Prakan field hospital after reports of group sex

Published : August 27, 2021

Prayut orders tight controls as 108 police officers axed this year

Published : August 27, 2021

Labour Ministry moves to create more jobs in EEC

Published : August 27, 2021

Fencer Saisunee wins Thailands first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Published : August 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.