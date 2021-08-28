Kabul airport gates closed, crowds cleared after deadly attack

The blasts, reportedly caused by suicide bombers, were believed to be the work of an affiliate to the Islamic State.

The Taliban, which took control of Kabul on Aug. 15, condemned the bombing outside the Kabul airport.

U.S. President Joe Biden vowed retaliation in the wake of the incidents.

Biden said he had ordered U.S. military commanders to "strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities," stopping short of elaborating on the specifics.