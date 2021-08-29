Sunday, August 29, 2021

international

Namibia starts tracking giraffe movements with tail-mounted devices

Giraffes in Namibias largest national park, Etosha, and the Ehirovipuka Communal Conservancy have been fitted with satellite GPS telemetry, in a move aimed at protecting the species growing numbers.

Giraffes in Namibia's largest national park, Etosha, and the Ehirovipuka Communal Conservancy were recently fitted with satellite GPS telemetry, in a move aimed at protecting the species' growing numbers.

"Understanding their movements, what they eat, and how they react to human encroachment can be used for their global protection," Morgan Hauptfleisch, head and associate professor of Biodiversity Research Center in Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), said on Friday.

He said that due to giraffes' unique physical structure, it is not a simple task to fit GPS monitors on them.

"The Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) was the first to use GPS satellite units and have been evolving them for the last 20 years," Hauptfleisch said.

He said NUST and GCF tested a new device that can be attached to the tail of the giraffe, and this could replace the previous technology, which fits devices to the horn of the animal.

In the past, research showed that horn-mounted GPS devices got damaged when giraffes fight, Hauptfleisch said, adding that in general, fitting devices on giraffes' horns takes longer.

"The tail units take a minute, at most, to fit, and since this species does not respond well to anesthetics, we need to get the animal back on its feet as quickly as possible," he said. 

Published : August 29, 2021

Related News

Most of the Americans killed in the Kabul bombing were 9/11 babies who never knew a nation at peace

Published : August 29, 2021

Biden to withdraw U.S. diplomatic staff from Afghanistan as future relationship with the Taliban remains unclear

Published : August 29, 2021

Its time for a mass digital literacy campaign

Published : August 29, 2021

US, UK embassies issued biased statements on Kinma village incident: SAC Information Team

Published : August 29, 2021

Latest News

Pongsakorn strikes gold for Thailand at Tokyo Paralympics

Published : August 29, 2021

Poll points to low confidence in governments ability to deal with Covid

Published : August 29, 2021

Booster third shot needed for the elderly after six months, Pfizer study shows

Published : August 29, 2021

Most of the Americans killed in the Kabul bombing were 9/11 babies who never knew a nation at peace

Published : August 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.