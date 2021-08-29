Namibia starts tracking giraffe movements with tail-mounted devices

"Understanding their movements, what they eat, and how they react to human encroachment can be used for their global protection," Morgan Hauptfleisch, head and associate professor of Biodiversity Research Center in Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), said on Friday.

He said that due to giraffes' unique physical structure, it is not a simple task to fit GPS monitors on them.

"The Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) was the first to use GPS satellite units and have been evolving them for the last 20 years," Hauptfleisch said.