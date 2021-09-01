South Korea moves to curb Apple and Googles app-store dominance

Tech critics see the legislation as a necessary guardrail to protect consumers and businesses from anti-competitive practices that enrich app store operators at the expense of the companies whose customers are reached largely through the app stores. Match Group, a member of a coalition of developers that is pushing Apple and Google to change their policies, called the South Korean action "historic" and "a monumental step in the fight for a fair app ecosystem." It praised South Korean lawmakers for "bold leadership."

The move comes as the debate over the tech giants' app store dominance heats up. Last week, Apple announced that it would institute major changes to its App Store as part of a proposed settlement with developers who sued, maintaining that Apple's pricing tiers and lack of payment options outside of its own were monopolistic.

Apple said it now will allow developers to inform their iPhone and iPad customers about ways to pay for their services beyond the official App Store. The new policy would also expand the types of prices that developers can offer for subscriptions, in-app purchases and paid apps, among other initiatives.

But the company's critics scoffed at the changes, which still must be approved by the judge in the case, calling them insufficient and pledging to press ahead with other efforts globally to regulate Google's and Apple's app stores more stringently.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who in August was among the sponsors of a bill that would prohibit app store operators from requiring developers to use their in-app payment systems, said the effort "builds on our growing momentum to implement serious reforms."

"Mobile technologies have become essential to our daily lives, and now just two app stores wield incredible power over which apps consumers can access and how they access them," she had said last week. "When you see this same issue arising all over the world, it is even more obvious that we need to take action."

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., who co-sponsored the companion app-store bill in the House, also applauded the South Korean legislation. "It is clear that momentum is building around the world to rein in abusive and anticompetitive practices by dominant online platforms, including in the mobile app economy," he said in a statement last week in support of the bill.

Google's and Apple's control of their app stores faced renewed scrutiny after Epic Games, maker of the Fortnite video game series, sued the giants last year, alleging anticompetitive behavior after they removed the game from their app stores for violating payment policies. A decision in that case is expected soon.