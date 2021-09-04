Suga bows out of LDP leadership race

During an extraordinary meeting of LDP executives, Suga, who currently serves as the ruling party’s president, expressed his intention not to run in the Sept. 29 party leadership election, for which official campaigning will kick off on Sept. 17. With Suga’s decision, his Cabinet is set to end a little over a year after it was launched on Sept. 16 last year.

Suga had repeatedly said he would seek reelection for the LDP presidency. However, he apparently came to think it would be difficult to win the election after his government’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and his abrupt plan to reshuffle LDP executives sparked criticism among party members.

With Suga’s exit, the upcoming LDP election will now be held in a different political landscape.

“Once the official campaigning for the presidential election starts, enormous energy will be needed when I consider measures against the coronavirus and election activities. Both matters can’t be handled at the same time,” Suga told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday afternoon. “I should choose one, and I want to commit myself to fulfilling [my duty as the prime minister] to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Suga plans to hold a press conference next week to explain his reasons for not running in the election. He will not carry out a reshuffle of LDP executives, which had been planned for Monday.