Duterte lacks sense of urgency in COVID-19 response – Robredo

Robredo made the statement in a rare direct criticism of the chief executive who had repeatedly sidelined and dismissed her recommendations.

Specifically, she said the president’s last two addresses — both of which were spent disparaging the Commission on Audit (COA) and Senators Panfilo Lacson and Richard Gordon, as well as coming to the defense of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and his former economic adviser Michael Yang — “were really quite frustrating,” she added in an interview with ANC’s “Headstart.”

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic where you need all hands on deck and yet the greater part of those conferences were spent berating our senators and COA,” she said.