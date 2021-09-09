Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Asean sees drop in new Covid cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 10.67 million, with 70,045 new cases reported on Wednesday, lower than Tuesday’s tally of 75,437.

Asean however saw 1,920 additional deaths, an increase from Tuesday’s 1,821, taking total coronavirus deaths to 237,508 so far.

Hanoi’s ruling Party Committee announced the extension of social distancing measures in the Vietnamese capital for at least 14 more days, while forcing those residing in the city’s “red zone” or high infection area to receive testing three times a week.

Vietnam is currently the least vaccinated country in Asean, with only 3.4 per cent of its 98 million population being inoculated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, while 19 per cent have received one dose.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s government has launched an active case finding campaign in risky areas and among employees whose jobs require interaction with many people after new infections in the city-state started climbing again.

It also announced a ban on public gatherings in workplaces from Wednesday until further notice.

In the past week Singapore has reported double the number of new cases compared to the week before.

