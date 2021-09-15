COVID-19 lockdown extended in Australian capital amid battle against 3rd wave

Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 445 new local cases.

There were 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the ACT, only two of which were in quarantine for their entire infectious period.

It takes the number of active cases in the national's capital to 252.

The ongoing COVID-19 infections in the surrounding NSW area is one of the reasons for the extended lockdown in ACT, according to Barr.

"New South Wales has been problematic for the nation throughout this process," Barr said.

"Given we are a jurisdiction sitting wholly within that state, and we are seeing incursion of the virus outside of the Greater Sydney area."

