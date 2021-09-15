Wednesday, September 15, 2021

COVID-19 lockdown extended in Australian capital amid battle against 3rd wave

The COVID-19 lockdown in Australias capital city Canberra has been extended until Oct. 15 as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections.

The COVID-19 lockdown in Australia's capital city has been extended by a month as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections.

Andrew Barr, chief minister of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), said on Tuesday that Canberra will remain in lockdown until Oct. 15.

Restrictions were due to end on Friday after 36 days in lockdown but Barr said the risk to the community remained high.

On Tuesday morning, Australia reported 1,595 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19.

New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, reported 1,127 new cases and two deaths.

"There have been 186 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since June 16, 2021," said the statement from NSW Health.

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2021 shows an empty street in front of the Old Parliament House in Canberra, Australia.

Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 445 new local cases.

There were 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the ACT, only two of which were in quarantine for their entire infectious period.

A man walks on a street in Canberra, Australia, Sept. 14, 2021.

