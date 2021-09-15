Only 2 pct of worlds COVID-19 vaccines administered in Africa: WHO

According to John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who also attended the briefing, less than 3.5 percent of Africans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, which is far short of the official target of 60 percent.

"This leaves people at high risk of disease and death, exposed to a deadly virus against which many other people around the world enjoy protection," Tedros said.

"The longer vaccine inequity persists, the more the virus will keep circulating and changing, the longer the social and economic disruption will continue, and the higher the chances that more variants will emerge that render vaccines less effective," he warned.

The WHO, the African Union and COVAX have been calling on vaccine manufacturers to prioritize the COVAX program and urging countries to fulfill their dose-sharing pledges and facilitate the sharing of vaccine technology and intellectual property.

In August, the WHO also called for a global moratorium on booster vaccine doses at least until the end of September to prioritize vaccinating the most at-risk people around the world who are yet to receive their first dose. As vaccine inequity continues to persist, it then called for an extension of the moratorium until at least the end of the year to enable every country to vaccinate at least 40 percent of their populations.