Malaysian PM: Lockdown no longer feasible

He said the reopening of the sectors would not only help speed up economic recovery but also give the people the opportunity to improve their livelihoods.

“The reopening of 11 economic sectors in states under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) was appropriate due to the high vaccination rates in the states.

“The government made the decision after taking into consideration data from the risk assessments conducted by the Health Ministry and the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry,” he said in reply to Datuk Mohd Salim Sharif (BN-Jempol) who questioned the government’s move to reopen economic sectors amid high daily Covid-19 cases.

Ismail Sabri also said that 74.7% of Malaysia’s adult population had been fully vaccinated while 91.6% has received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He added that the sectors were reopened with strict compliance to standard operating procedure, including allowing in only fully vaccinated customers and having only fully vaccinated workers on duty.

A total of 11 types of economic activities were allowed to resume operations in Phase One of the NRP from Aug 16, including car wash, electrical and electronics shops, clothing, fashion and accessories shops, goldsmith shops, barbers, as well as beauty centres and hair salons.