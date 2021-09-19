Asean delivers Covid-19 medical aid to Myanmar

The delivery, which is the first batch of Asean’s Humanitarian Assistance in Myanmar, was a follow up to the Pledging Conference held on Aug 18, Asean Secretariat said in a statement published on its website www.asean.org.

Items in this batch were donated by the governments of Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Turkey, and Temasek Foundation International, it said.

In his remarks, Asean Secretary-General Datuk Lim Jock Hoi underscored the importance of the initiative to showcase the solidarity in the spirit of ‘One Asean, One Response’ to extend a helping hand to the people of Myanmar in the realisation of a people-oriented, people-centred Asean Community.

He also thanked the four donor countries and Temasek Foundation International, and expressed his confidence that the assistance would alleviate the sufferings of the people of Myanmar in this critical time.

Lim had further called for other countries to contribute to the humanitarian efforts for Phase 1 urgently and Phase 2 at a later stage.