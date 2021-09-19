Asean delivers Covid-19 medical aid to Myanmar

The delivery, which is the first batch of Asean’s Humanitarian Assistance in Myanmar, was a follow up to the Pledging Conference held on Aug 18, Asean Secretariat said in a statement published on its website www.asean.org.
Items in this batch were donated by the governments of Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Turkey, and Temasek Foundation International, it said.
In his remarks, Asean Secretary-General Datuk Lim Jock Hoi underscored the importance of the initiative to showcase the solidarity in the spirit of ‘One Asean, One Response’ to extend a helping hand to the people of Myanmar in the realisation of a people-oriented, people-centred Asean Community.
He also thanked the four donor countries and Temasek Foundation International, and expressed his confidence that the assistance would alleviate the sufferings of the people of Myanmar in this critical time.
Lim had further called for other countries to contribute to the humanitarian efforts for Phase 1 urgently and Phase 2 at a later stage.
The next batch for Phase 1 is expected to be provided through support from Brunei, Cambodia, Singapore and Vietnam, along with other donor countries and organisations, the statement said.
Meanwhile, Special Envoy of the Asean Chair on Myanmar Datuk Erywan Yusof in his recorded remarks further emphasised that Covid-19 pandemic is "the common enemy” that has exposed the vulnerabilities not only of our socio-economic structures, but the fragility of human life.
He urged the international community to continue giving support and to complement Asean’s efforts, further highlighting that the "provision of humanitarian assistance is a true reflection of the "Asean Way”, and demonstrates our commitment to help our Asean family when they are in need”.
The Executive Director of the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre), representatives of Asean Member States, donor countries among others had attended the handing over ceremony, which was held virtually on Wednesday from Asean Secretariat in Jakarta.
The statement added that the AHA Centre, as the operational lead, will facilitate the delivery of assistance while the MRCS, as a local partner, supports ASEAN by providing last mile distribution of the medical supplies and equipment to the communities in need in Myanmar. - Bernama
Published : September 19, 2021
Published : September 19, 2021
Published : September 19, 2021
Published : September 19, 2021
Published : September 19, 2021
Published : September 19, 2021
Published : September 19, 2021
Published : September 19, 2021
Published : September 19, 2021