Afghanistans secondary, high schools reopen for boys

The education ministry said in another statement on Sunday that all the male personnel of the ministry should resume their duties and attend their offices from Monday.

The continued closure of the secondary and high schools for girls has caused concerns among the Afghan females who have termed the decision as a violation of the women rights.

"I want to become a doctor in the future but depriving me of education will bury my dream," a girl student, Nadia, said.

Nadia, a ninth grader in a local school, said, "Going to school and getting education is my natural right."

Taliban leaders have repeatedly said that Afghan women and girls have the right to study and work but only within the framework of Sharia or Islamic law.

Afghan women have demanded the country ensure their rights including study and work outside home.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said that girls' schools will reopen and the newly formed caretaker government has been working on the procedure on how to separate the classrooms and teachers for girls.