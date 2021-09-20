Afghanistans secondary, high schools reopen for boys

Sunday is the second day of reopening the secondary and high schools in Afghanistan.
In the Central Asian country, secondary schools, high schools and madrasas or religious schools reopened on Saturday, more than a month after the Taliban takeover of the country, the Ministry of Education said.
"Boy students and male teachers of all private and government-run secondary, high schools, and madrasas or religious schools are asked to return to schools in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan on Saturday," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry didn't say when the girls' schools would reopen.
Primary schools for boys and girls have already reopened and the government-run universities have remained closed.
The education ministry said in another statement on Sunday that all the male personnel of the ministry should resume their duties and attend their offices from Monday.
The continued closure of the secondary and high schools for girls has caused concerns among the Afghan females who have termed the decision as a violation of the women rights.
"I want to become a doctor in the future but depriving me of education will bury my dream," a girl student, Nadia, said.
Nadia, a ninth grader in a local school, said, "Going to school and getting education is my natural right."
Taliban leaders have repeatedly said that Afghan women and girls have the right to study and work but only within the framework of Sharia or Islamic law.
Afghan women have demanded the country ensure their rights including study and work outside home.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said that girls' schools will reopen and the newly formed caretaker government has been working on the procedure on how to separate the classrooms and teachers for girls.
Published : September 20, 2021
