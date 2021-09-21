Tuesday, September 21, 2021

international

U.S. COVID-19 fatalities surpass 1918 flu estimates

The 1918 flu killed an estimated 675,000 Americans. It was considered Americas most lethal pandemic in recent history up until now.

U.S. COVID-19 deaths on Monday surpassed 675,000, the estimated U.S. fatalities from the 1918 influenza pandemic.

As of 4:21 p.m. ET on Monday, 675,446 Americans were killed due to COVID-19, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Total COVID-19 cases in the country were over 42 million.

The fatalities are expected to continue to rise as the country is currently experiencing another wave of new infections, fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant.

Related Stories

"The number of reported deaths from COVID in the US will surpass the toll of the 1918 flu pandemic this month. We cannot become hardened to the continuing, and largely preventable, tragedy," tweeted Tom Frieden, the former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Sept. 13.

The 1918 flu killed an estimated 675,000 Americans, according to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention. It was considered America's most lethal pandemic in recent history up until now. 

Published : September 21, 2021

Related News

US to lift covid travel ban, allowing entry for vaccinated Europeans and others

Published : September 21, 2021

Health officials support FDA panel decision on booster shot as COVID-19 rages on in U.S.

Published : September 20, 2021

Australia says France knew it had deep and grave concerns about its submarines before U.S. deal

Published : September 20, 2021

Latest News

No port services in Bangkok on Friday

Published : September 21, 2021

Disease control laws to replace emergency decree from next month

Published : September 21, 2021

Asean-Hong Kong FTA expands to boost economic recovery post-Covid

Published : September 21, 2021

‘Joe Ferrari’ charged with violating police discipline over torture killing

Published : September 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.