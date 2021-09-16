Vaccination efforts geared up in U.S. as COVID-19 kills 1 in 500 Americans

COVID-19 deaths and cases in the United States have climbed to levels not seen since last winter, wiping out months of progress and potentially bolstering President Biden's argument for sweeping new vaccination requirements, reported ABC late Tuesday.

Fifty four percent of U.S. adults said the worst of the outbreak is still to come, despite widespread vaccination efforts, according to a Pew Research Center report based on a survey of 10,348 U.S. adults conducted from Aug. 23 to 29, which was released on Wednesday.

VACCINES FOR SMALL CHILDREN

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to file for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency authorization in November for their COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 5, Pfizer Chief Financial Officer Frank D'Amelio said on Tuesday.

The company expects to have data for the 5 to 11 age group by the end of September, while data for the even younger group is expected later in October, D'Amelio added.

The FDA is under pressure to authorize a vaccine for children younger than 12, as many parents say they are anxious to get their children vaccinated as schools reopen and the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread.

Studies for the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 are ready for review, according to the FDA. Pediatrician Pia Fenimore in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, said that meant the vaccine could be ready sooner than expected, possibly in mid- to late October.

"A lot of people were willing to volunteer their child for these studies, so we were able to get the numbers of children in these studies faster than we thought we would," NBC on Tuesday quoted her as saying.

MORE VACCINATIONS

The above-mentioned Pew report also found that 73 percent of those aged 18 and older say they've received at least one dose of a vaccine for COVID-19. About a quarter of adults say they have not received a vaccine.

Some of the lowest vaccination rates are seen among those with no health insurance and white evangelical Protestants (57 percent each) as well as among Republicans and Republican leaners (60 percent), per the report.

In another development, the United States will require new immigrants to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as part of its routine medical examination, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on Tuesday.

The measure goes into effect on Oct. 1. Most people applying to become a permanent resident in the United States are required to receive the immigration medical examination "to show they are free from any conditions that would render them inadmissible under the health-related grounds," according to USCIS.

The coronavirus vaccination requirement follows updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USCIS said. Exceptions to the requirement will be allowed for medical conditions, if there is a lack of vaccine supply or if the vaccine is "not age-appropriate" for the immigration applicant, USCIS said. Religious or "moral convictions" exemptions may be requested on a case-by-case basis.