Biden promises "relentless diplomacy" in UN debut amid rift with allies

Biden said the United States will "compete vigorously" with other major powers while emphasizing it is not "seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs."

"The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to shared challenges, even if we have intense disagreements in other areas," he continued. "Because we'll all suffer the consequences of our failure if we do not come together to address the urgent threats like COVID-19 and climate change or enduring threats like nuclear proliferation."

Biden said that Washington will remain to engage with Tehran diplomatically and seek a mutual return to the Iran nuclear deal. The United States seeks "serious and sustained diplomacy" to pursue the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

He also reaffirmed both U.S. security commitment to Israel and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Biden's debut at the UN General Assembly came after controversial foreign policy decisions without sufficient consultations with allies, including the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and a diplomatic rift with France over a submarine deal with Australia.

Under a new security partnership unveiled last Wednesday between Australia, Britain and the United States, known as AUKUS, Australia will build nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology. Australia then announced it would scrap the deal with France signed in 2016 to purchase 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.

Outraged by the abrupt move without notice, France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia for consultations on Friday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday in New York that the trilateral move between the United States, Britain and Australia represents a "crisis of trust" between allies that requires explanations.

