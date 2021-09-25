On journey home, Meng says "without strong motherland, no freedom today"

According to a statement issued earlier by one of the lawyers who represents Meng, she has not pleaded guilty. Meng will not be prosecuted further in the United States and the extradition proceedings in Canada will be terminated, said the statement.

"It is pitch dark outside. I am in the sky over the Arctic, heading home," Meng said in comments widely circulating in Chinese social media on Saturday. "I will soon return to the embrace of the motherland."