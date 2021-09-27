Vietnam strives to return to new normal by September 30, shifts away from Zero COVID strategy: PM

He made the statement at the committee’s meeting on Saturday, held to review the leadership, direction, implementation of measures to prevent and control the pandemic in the past; analysing results, limitations, causes in pandemic prevention and control.

Speaking at the online meeting between the Steering Committee and officials from 10,400 communes, wards and townships, 705 districts, and 63 cities and provinces nationwide, the PM noted that so far, COVID-19 has been gradually controlled in the majority of localities, but complicated developments continue.

A report from the Steering Committee at the meeting said that, from the beginning of the fourth wave of the pandemic to September 24, the whole country recorded 734,000 cases, while 503,000 people have recovered (69 per cent), and more than 18,000 deaths were reported.

Last week there were 72,236 new cases, down 9.7 per cent compared to the previous week and the number of deaths in the week decreased by 12.1 per cent compared to the previous week. Currently, there are 16 out of 63 provinces and cities that have gone 14 days without any new infections.

In 23 localities implementing social distancing measures, the pandemic situation is gradually being controlled; the number of cases in the last seven days decreased by 9.8 per cent compared to the same previous period.