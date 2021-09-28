New South Wales says more freedoms coming by end of October

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday said the next phase of the re-opening will include increased access to hospitality venues, the ability to travel freely throughout the state and eased limits on the number of guests able to visit homes once the 80% threshold is reached, which she expects will come at the end of next month.

"I hope New South Wales will show the way to the nation as to what is possible in living with Covid," Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. Authorities believe that by Dec. 1, "we will be at that Covid normal state where hopefully we will be booking our international travel."

A third phase of the reopening will take effect on Dec. 1 and allow unvaccinated people to participate in activities like community sports and regional travel, as well as eased restrictions on venue capacity for offices, indoor pools and nightclubs, she said.

Overseas arrivals levels are set to increase to allow about 3,500 Australians to return home each week, Berejiklian said. Once Prime Minister Scott Morrison "gives that green light, we will be able to go overseas as well," she added.