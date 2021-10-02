HCM City streets busy on first day after lifting of lockdown

A number of socio-economic activities across the city were allowed to reopen on October 1.

All inner-city pandemic checkpoints have been removed and no travel permits are needed for people to travel within the city.

The checkpoints at roundabouts and streets in the centre were removed on Friday.

Many city streets were increasingly busy with people and vehicles, and supermarkets and food stores were crowded on Friday.

Nguyễn Anh Thanh, an owner of a motorbike repair shop in District 12, told reporters from Vietnam News Agency's HCM-based Vnews he was busy with many customers dropping off their motorbikes for repairs.

Lê Thị Bình, a food shop owner in District 12, was cleaning up her shop and preparing necessary items to reopen soon. Her shop serves take-away only and delivery according to city regulations.