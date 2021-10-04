Mideast Stories: WWI shipwrecks on display off Turkeys Gallipoli Peninsula

Kasdemir noted that with this park, "Canakkale would be one of the most beautiful diving destinations, exposing the stories of each of the sunken ships."

One of the most significant diving spots of the park is the 120-meter-long British Royal Battleship, HMS Majestic, sunk by the German U-21 submarine off Seddulbahir Castle in 1915.

"Unexploded artillery shells and gunpowder on the ship at a depth of 24 meters will attract the diving lovers," a press release said.

It added that another British ship, HMS Triumph, which sank into the waters with its 73 personnel on May 25, 1915, lies at a depth of 70 meters off the Kabatepe shores.

Meanwhile, the wreckage of the French Massena battleship and French Saghalien passenger steamer could be seen at a depth of 5-7 meters in Ertugrul Bay. In November 1915, Saghalien was scuttled with Massena off Seddulbahir to form a mole for the French landing forces.

The vessels remained largely intact on the seafloor, according to officials.



