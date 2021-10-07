Thu, October 14, 2021

international

Asean reported over 41,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 12.37 million across Southeast Asia, with 41,066 new cases reported on Wednesday (October 6), higher than Tuesday’s tally at 39,342. New deaths are at 472, increasing from Tuesday’s number of 436. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 266,144.

Singapore’s Manpower Minister announced that more foreign maids will be able to enter Singapore from November 1 but only those who are vaccinated will be considered for approval. The government will accept new entry applications for vaccinated foreign maids from October 15. Priority will continue to be given to homes with urgent and challenging caregiving needs, especially those with sick and elderly family members as well as those with special needs.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese Communist Party secretary-general announced that Hanoi will enter the economy recovery phase while promoting the ‘living with Covid-19 safely’ approach among its citizens. The city’s several businesses have been allowed to open since September 16 amid the risk of new infections spiking. Vietnam reported 4,363 new Covid-19 cases and 119 deaths of Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 822,687 patients and total 20,098 deaths.
 

Related News

Published : October 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

[Cambodia] Kingdom hosts 13th ASEM Covid-19 style

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Malaysia will enter a new battlefield next week, says Health DG

Published : Oct 14, 2021

S. Korea begins mapping out route back to normalcy

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Kunming Declaration adopted at COP15

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.