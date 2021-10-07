Asean reported over 41,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

Singapore’s Manpower Minister announced that more foreign maids will be able to enter Singapore from November 1 but only those who are vaccinated will be considered for approval. The government will accept new entry applications for vaccinated foreign maids from October 15. Priority will continue to be given to homes with urgent and challenging caregiving needs, especially those with sick and elderly family members as well as those with special needs.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese Communist Party secretary-general announced that Hanoi will enter the economy recovery phase while promoting the ‘living with Covid-19 safely’ approach among its citizens. The city’s several businesses have been allowed to open since September 16 amid the risk of new infections spiking. Vietnam reported 4,363 new Covid-19 cases and 119 deaths of Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 822,687 patients and total 20,098 deaths.

