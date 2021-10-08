Thu, October 14, 2021

international

Universal Studios Hollywood requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

All persons aged 12 and older must be prepared to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of visit, prior to entry to Universal Studios Hollywood, said the theme park.

Universal Studios Hollywood, one of the most visited tourist attractions in Los Angeles County, in the U.S. state California, will require all eligible visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID test result, starting Thursday.

Per LA County's Public Health order, all persons aged 12 and older must be prepared to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of visit, prior to entry to Universal Studios Hollywood, said the theme park in its updated safety guidelines.

Park officials pointed out that full COVID-19 vaccination means that two weeks have passed since receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series or since receipt of a single-dose vaccine.

Visitors aged 18 and over must also show photo ID. Regardless of vaccination status, face coverings are required to be worn at all times, both indoors and outdoors, when visiting the theme park, according to the park's safety guidelines.

Related Stories

Universal Studios Hollywood, which reportedly drew more than 9.15 million visitors in 2019, reopened with limited capacity in April after being closed for more than a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another popular theme park in Los Angeles County, Six Flags Magic Mountain, also asks visitors for full vaccination verification or a negative COVID-19 test on select days.

Vaccination verification requirements will take effect late Thursday night for anyone aged 12 and over at outdoor mega events and indoor portions of bars, lounges, nightclubs, breweries, wineries, and distilleries in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the country with over 10 million residents. County public health officials encouraged everyone unvaccinated against COVID-19 to get vaccinated ahead of time to be fully protected for the holidays. 

California Governor Gavin Newsom announces the reopening of the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, the United States, June 15, 2021. (Xinhua)

Related News

Published : October 08, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Universal Studios to open $580 million Nintendo Park in February

Published : Dec 01, 2020

Universal Studios' crowds look severely thin after reopening

Published : Jun 13, 2020

Universal Studios Japan sets measures for reopening

Published : Jun 06, 2020

Latest News

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.