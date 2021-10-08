Universal Studios Hollywood requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

Per LA County's Public Health order, all persons aged 12 and older must be prepared to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of visit, prior to entry to Universal Studios Hollywood, said the theme park in its updated safety guidelines.

Park officials pointed out that full COVID-19 vaccination means that two weeks have passed since receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series or since receipt of a single-dose vaccine.

Visitors aged 18 and over must also show photo ID. Regardless of vaccination status, face coverings are required to be worn at all times, both indoors and outdoors, when visiting the theme park, according to the park's safety guidelines.

Related Stories