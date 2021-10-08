Universal Studios Hollywood requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

Universal Studios Hollywood, one of the most visited tourist attractions in Los Angeles County, in the U.S. state California, will require all eligible visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID test result, starting Thursday.
Per LA County's Public Health order, all persons aged 12 and older must be prepared to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of visit, prior to entry to Universal Studios Hollywood, said the theme park in its updated safety guidelines.
Park officials pointed out that full COVID-19 vaccination means that two weeks have passed since receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series or since receipt of a single-dose vaccine.
Visitors aged 18 and over must also show photo ID. Regardless of vaccination status, face coverings are required to be worn at all times, both indoors and outdoors, when visiting the theme park, according to the park's safety guidelines.
Universal Studios Hollywood, which reportedly drew more than 9.15 million visitors in 2019, reopened with limited capacity in April after being closed for more than a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another popular theme park in Los Angeles County, Six Flags Magic Mountain, also asks visitors for full vaccination verification or a negative COVID-19 test on select days.
Vaccination verification requirements will take effect late Thursday night for anyone aged 12 and over at outdoor mega events and indoor portions of bars, lounges, nightclubs, breweries, wineries, and distilleries in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the country with over 10 million residents. County public health officials encouraged everyone unvaccinated against COVID-19 to get vaccinated ahead of time to be fully protected for the holidays.
Published : October 08, 2021
By : Xinhua
