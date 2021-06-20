Nintendo president Doug Bowser: Switch is redefining what a console life cycle can look like

The Nintendo of America Twitter account didn't stutter: This year's Electronic Entertainment Expo was going to be about software, and the company wouldn't address any speculation about a new and improved Switch console.

But Bowser, who as Nintendo's sales and marketing vice president oversaw the Switch's release in North America, is happy to share the Japanese company's stance on advancing its technology.

"We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences. It's not technology for technology's sake," Bowser tells The Washington Post. "It's how specifically can technology enhance a gameplay experience. And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what's the right gameplay experience with that? There's a host of factors that goes into it, and it's something we're always looking at."

Bowser gave this answer in response to a question about Bloomberg's and other outlets' reports about a Switch hardware upgrade, confirming long-standing rumors as well as some eager Nintendo fans waiting for the company to compete in technology again. Bloomberg reported that Nintendo plans for this upgraded Switch as soon as September, but the same report also said Nintendo may announce the console at E3, which did not happen.

Instead, Bowser would rather highlight the upcoming slate of games and the diversity of audiences they serve. It's been Nintendo's strength for decades. As Sony pushes fidelity in prestige storytelling and Microsoft pushes itself as a broad service provider, Nintendo is happy to continue its strategy of offering a wide suite of games to not just attract, but nurture and grow its audience.

"As we enter into our fifth year, Nintendo Switch really is redefining what a console life cycle can look like, and the vibrancy of that overall life cycle with a strong cadence of content," Bowser said.

Nintendo's sales strength makes it hard to argue against the company's tactic, with more than 85 million consoles sold as of April. And according to the latest numbers from analyst firm NPD Group, the Switch remains America's best-selling console in terms of revenue and units sold. Its games also have proven to have an evergreen life in the market, despite new releases from other publishers. "Mario Kart 8: Super Deluxe," despite being a rerelease of a 7-year-old game, has no trouble staying among the top 10 games sold of every month in the last several years. If there is a need for a new Switch, it's not being reflected in the continued and steady growth.

Despite the lack of hardware news, Nintendo has been expanding its business and has learned to lean on its powerful intellectual property, which of course include Pokémon and Mario. Both franchises have spearheaded the company's efforts in the smartphone mobile gaming space. Nintendo is currently publisher of six mobile phone games, with a "Pikmin" project with Niantic Studios, the developer of the 2016 phenomenon "Pokémon Go," on the horizon.

Bowser also highlighted Nintendo's partnership with Universal Studios to build out theme parks around the world, with one already open in Japan and one each in Hollywood and Orlando

"We view ourselves as an entertainment company that is focused on very unique entertainment experiences," Bowser said. "At the hub of that is our integrated hardware and software model, and that model has allowed us over decades to generate the characters, the deeply immersive worlds in the IP we all know and love so well, but we also know that there's an opportunity to introduce more people to that IP now."