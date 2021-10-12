Gathering of 5 or more banned in 31 townships of Yangon, 10pm-4am curfew still in force

The order points out some of the Yangon city residents are attempting to harm pubic security and the rule of law. Their attempts can harm community peace and tranquility, public security and the rule of law and lead to chaos. Thus, assemblies, giving talks, processions with the use of a vehicle or in person, demonstrations, vandalizing and formation of mobs will be banned in the 31 townships of the Yangon municipal area except Seikkyikhanaungto and Dala townships.

“It’s true such an order has been issued. It is dated October 8. But it is a regional order. We received the instruction too,” said a township administration department official.

The 31 townships where the order is in force are Thingangyun, Mingalar Taungnyunt, Tamway, South Oakkalapa, North Oakkalapa, Pazundaung, Dawbon, Botahtaung, Yankin, Tharkayta, Dagon Myothit (South), Dagon Myothit (North), Dagon Myothit (East), Dagon Myothit (Seikkan), Kamayut, Kyauktada, Kyimyindine, Sanchaung, Dagon, Pabedan, Bahan, Mayangon, Hlaing, Lanmadaw, Latha, Ahlon, Insein, Mingalardon, Hlaing Tharya (East and West) and Shwepyitha.

The order will be in force until further notice.