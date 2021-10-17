3 killed, 7 injured as quake hits Indonesias Bali

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 3:18 a.m. local time with a depth of 10 km, was located 8 km northwest of Karangasem district, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said, adding the tremors were felt until nearby Lombok Island.

The jolt triggered no tsunami, the agency said.

Head of Operational Unit of the Disaster Management Agency of Bali Province Gede Adhi Tiana Putra told Xinhua that two people were killed in Bangli district, one person was dead and one was being evacuated from the debris in Karangasem district.

