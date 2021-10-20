Wed, October 20, 2021

Afghan mosque attacks victims receive assistance from Iran: officials

Scores of families affected by latest terrorist attacks in two Afghan provinces have received humanitarian aid provided by Iran.

Scores of families affected by latest terrorist attacks in two Afghan provinces have received humanitarian aid provided by Iran, local officials confirmed on Monday.

At least 93 worshippers have been killed and more than 230 people wounded in suicide bomb attacks against two Shiite Muslims mosques during Friday prayers in northern Kunduz and southern Kandahar provinces earlier this month.

In northern Kunduz province, 240 families of victims were provided by food and non-food items on Monday morning, Matiullah Rohani, director of provincial information and culture directorate, told Xinhua.

An airplane is about to transfer people injured in terrorist attacks to Iran for medical treatment, in Kandahar city, southern Afghanistan, Oct. 18, 2021. (Photo by Arghand/Xinhua)

The assistance were dispatched to Kunduz airport a couple of days ago by planes, the official said.

Earlier on Monday, two planes transported 35 tons of relief goods consignment, including 10 tons of medicines, from Iran to Kandahar International Airport, according to Hafiz Abdul Hai, head of provincial health directorate.

A total of 30 patients, who sustained serious wounds, will be shifted to Iran from a regional hospital in Kandahar city, capital of Kandahar, the official noted.

The affiliates of Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the deadly explosions that occurred on Oct. 15 and Oct. 8 in Afghanistan.

An airplane is about to unload humanitarian aid for victims of terrorist attacks, in Kandahar city, southern Afghanistan, Oct. 18, 2021. (Photo by Arghand/Xinhua)

Published : October 20, 2021

By : Xinhua

