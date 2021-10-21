Singapores covid record sparks warning on hospital strain

"The number of persons requiring ICU care continues to rise, and this has put our hospitals under significant pressure and strain," according to the ministry. It asked residents to limit their social activities, especially the elderly population, and go out only for essential trips.

There are currently 71 patients in intensive care, the agency said. Health minister Ong Ye Kung said earlier this month that the city-state is working to increase the number of ICU beds to 180, up from 134, in anticipation of a rise in cases.

The continuing surge in infections is likely to test the government's resolve to proceed with reopening within the community, with officials set to review measures introduced nearly a month ago to curb the virus's spread. The spate of restrictions, including making work-from-home the standard and allowing a maximum of two people to meet in social settings, were put in place until Oct. 24.