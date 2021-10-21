Nuri rocket’s launch to go ahead as scheduled Thursday

South Korea’s first domestically developed satellite launch vehicle has been moved to the launch pad for liftoff as scheduled on Thursday, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Wednesday.

As favorable weather is forecast for Thursday, the launch will go on as scheduled at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, the ministry added.



The three-stage liquid fuel rocket, also known as Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II or Nuri, will blast off at 4 p.m., with the moment to be livestreamed on various platforms including the ministry’s YouTube channel.



At 7 a.m. Wednesday, the fully assembled Nuri was carried out from the hangar and rolled over to the launch pad. The rocket was moved at 1.5 kilometers per hour and arrived at the launch pad in an hour and a half.



It was then erected and fastened to the launch pad to make sure it can withstand winds that might push the rocket.



The bottom part of the rocket was anchored with a set of four holding devices to keep the launch vehicle in place on the launch pad.