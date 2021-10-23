Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine over 90 pct effective in children ages 5 to 11

The data show that the two-dose primary series of the vaccine given to children from 5 to less than 12 years of age confers a high degree of protective efficacy against COVID-19 during a period when the Delta variant of concern predominates in the United States.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on Oct. 26 to discuss whether to authorize the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

If authorized, it would be the first COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently fully approved for people ages 16 and older, and has an EUA for children ages 12 to 15.