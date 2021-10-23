Sat, October 23, 2021

international

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine over 90 pct effective in children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer and BioNTech are applying FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) of a two-dose regimen of their 10-microgram dose for children ages 5 to 11. If authorized, it would be the first COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said their COVID-19 vaccine is safe and 90.7 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in children ages 5 to 11.

The companies revealed the data in a document posted Friday ahead of a meeting of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scheduled for next Tuesday.

Pfizer and BioNTech are applying FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) of a two-dose regimen of their 10-microgram dose for children ages 5 to 11. The two doses would be administered three weeks apart.

Related Stories

The data show that the two-dose primary series of the vaccine given to children from 5 to less than 12 years of age confers a high degree of protective efficacy against COVID-19 during a period when the Delta variant of concern predominates in the United States.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on Oct. 26 to discuss whether to authorize the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

If authorized, it would be the first COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently fully approved for people ages 16 and older, and has an EUA for children ages 12 to 15. 

Related News

Published : October 23, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Pfizer says its vaccine booster restores full protection against COVID-19

Published : Oct 22, 2021

Top health official recommends Pfizer jabs to tackle Songkhla cluster

Published : Oct 19, 2021

U.S. ramps up efforts on vaccination, mandate, test to counter COVID-19 ahead of winter

Published : Oct 08, 2021

EU medicines agency approves booster COVID-19 vaccine doses for adults

Published : Oct 05, 2021

Latest News

Police stop van stuffed with illegal Myanmar migrants in Phichit

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Dow Thailand announces a 100% acrylic polymer for waterborne pavement markings that offers improved safety, durability, and ease of use

Published : Oct 23, 2021

BACC opens with dedication to late National Artist Damgrong Wong-Uparaj

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Frustration, boredom, financial problems all to blame for child abuse, says expert

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.