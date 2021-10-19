Tue, October 19, 2021

Pfizer may replace Sinovac once stocks finish, says DDC chief

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Monday that Thailand will stop administering Sinovac once stocks finish next week.

Thailand has been providing the Sinovac-AstraZeneca cocktail of jabs to give people a higher immunity against Covid-19.

“Once we are out of Sinovac, we will consider giving an AstraZeneca-Pfizer cocktail instead,” DDC chief Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said. “Stay tuned for an official announcement.”

Thailand had imported 12 million Sinovac from China in September and October.

Opas also said that the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will announce detailed measures for tourists allowed to enter Thailand without having to quarantine from November 1 onwards.

“I believe the list of more than 20 low-risk countries will be officially announced soon, including the regulations tourism operators need to observe as they prepare for the reopening,” he said.

Under the plan, Thailand will welcome visitors travelling by air from countries have that a low level of Covid-19 infections. Though the tourists will not have to quarantine, they must prove they have received both jabs of an approved Covid-19 vaccine as well as produce a negative RT-PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before flying.

