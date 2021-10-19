Pfizer may replace Sinovac once stocks finish, says DDC chief

Thailand has been providing the Sinovac-AstraZeneca cocktail of jabs to give people a higher immunity against Covid-19.

“Once we are out of Sinovac, we will consider giving an AstraZeneca-Pfizer cocktail instead,” DDC chief Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said. “Stay tuned for an official announcement.”

Thailand had imported 12 million Sinovac from China in September and October.