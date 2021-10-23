AUKUS could hurt intl, regional security: Russian diplomat

AUKUS, a security partnership among Australia, Britain and the United States, carries the risk of undermining international and regional security, a Russian diplomat said Friday.
"We are carefully studying the possible consequences" of the creation of the AUKUS partnership, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov said in an interview with the RIA Novosti news agency.
Within the AUKUS framework, the territory of a non-nuclear state could be used to deploy military infrastructure of nuclear states, Mashkov warned.
"This can create potential risks of destabilizing the situation in the field of international and regional security," he said.
The trilateral security pact was announced on Sept. 15, under which Washington and London will support Canberra in building nuclear-powered submarines.
Russia has repeatedly voiced concerns over the new bloc.
Published : October 23, 2021
By : Xinhua
