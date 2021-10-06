Macron meets Blinken for first talks after submarine row

France is "still angry" and "reserved," its reception for Blinken has been "distant," while Washington, "which publicly made amends after the Australian submarine crisis, said nothing more and promised to seek 'concrete action' to seal reconciliation," Agence-France Presse reported.

France was infuriated when Australia, the U.S. and Britain announced a security partnership known as AUKUS on Sept. 15, whose first initiative is the delivery of a nuclear-powered submarine fleet to Australia by the latter two countries despite the Australian government's multibillion-dollar 2016 contract to buy diesel-electric submarines from France.

Le Drian condemned the trilateral move with harsh words, such as "lying," "betrayal" and "backstabbing." Macron recalled France's ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.

France has never been consulted or notified in advance of the AUKUS deal, Le Drian told a Senate hearing last Wednesday. The crisis "has not ended only because the dialogue has resumed," he said. "It will continue. And in order to get out of it, serious actions will be needed, not words."