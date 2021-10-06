Thu, October 14, 2021

international

Macron meets Blinken for first talks after submarine row

France was infuriated when Australia, the U.S. and Britain announced a security partnership known as AUKUS on Sept. 15, whose first initiative is the delivery of a nuclear-powered submarine fleet to Australia by the latter two countries despite the Australian governments multibillion-dollar 2016 contract to buy diesel-electric submarines from France.

French President Emmanuel Macron held talks here with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, three weeks after an unprecedented crisis between the two countries sparked by Australia's decision to scrap a submarine deal with France.

The "at length, face-to-face meeting" between Macron and Blinken, which lasted about 40 minutes according to French media, should "help restore confidence" between the two countries, the Elysee said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Blinken also met with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian. They chose not to hold a joint press conference. The objective of their "in-depth exchange" was to "identify the steps that may allow a return of confidence between our two countries," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on examining the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, in Washington, D.C. Sept. 14, 2021. (Drew Angerer/Pool via Xinhua)

Related Stories

France is "still angry" and "reserved," its reception for Blinken has been "distant," while Washington, "which publicly made amends after the Australian submarine crisis, said nothing more and promised to seek 'concrete action' to seal reconciliation," Agence-France Presse reported.

France was infuriated when Australia, the U.S. and Britain announced a security partnership known as AUKUS on Sept. 15, whose first initiative is the delivery of a nuclear-powered submarine fleet to Australia by the latter two countries despite the Australian government's multibillion-dollar 2016 contract to buy diesel-electric submarines from France.

Le Drian condemned the trilateral move with harsh words, such as "lying," "betrayal" and "backstabbing." Macron recalled France's ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.

France has never been consulted or notified in advance of the AUKUS deal, Le Drian told a Senate hearing last Wednesday. The crisis "has not ended only because the dialogue has resumed," he said. "It will continue. And in order to get out of it, serious actions will be needed, not words."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) greets Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in front of 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, on June 15, 2021. (Tim Hammond/No. 10 Downing Street/Handout via Xinhua)

Related News

Published : October 06, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Macron, Biden to meet in Europe in October over submarine row

Published : Sep 23, 2021

Biden, Macron hold phone call over submarine deal rift

Published : Sep 23, 2021

Biden seeks phone call with Macron amid submarine deal rift

Published : Sep 21, 2021

Latest News

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.