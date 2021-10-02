EU postpones trade talks with Australia

Asked whether it was the EU's retaliation against Australia, the Commission's chief spokesperson Eric Mamer replied: "The EU is not in the business of punishing anybody. Australia is a partner of the European Union. We have ongoing trade negotiations, which are very specific beasts. The substance of the negotiation is one that involves a lot more effort, so it is not unusual that such decisions are taken."

Garcia Ferrer insisted that the postponement did not mean the end of negotiations, adding that there were several pending issues, such as market access, rules of origin, intellectual property, public procurement and sustainable development.

"There is quite a lot of work that needs to be done in those areas so that's why we need some more time to reflect on the next stage," she said.

In 2016, Australia signed the 90-billion-Australian-dollar (65.4 billion U.S. dollars) deal with the French majority state-owned Naval Group on the purchase of 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines. But Australia canceled the deal last month as part of an alliance with the U.S. and the UK that will give Australia at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.