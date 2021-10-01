Murder of Rohingya Leader: UN, envoys, rights orgs demand justice

In a statement yesterday, UNHCR Bangladesh said, "We urge the Bangladesh authorities to undertake an immediate investigation, and hold those responsible to account."

UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo said the killing is a painful reminder of increasing risks of violence faced by activists promoting peaceful solutions to violent conflicts.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Earl R Miller, said he is saddened and disturbed by the murder of Mohibullah, a courageous champion of human rights of the Rohingya community.

UK High Commissioner Robert C Dickson said Mohibullah's death is a tragic loss to his family, friends and the Rohingya community.

The European Union in Bangladesh said it extends condolences to his family. "We hope that the authorities succeed in

bringing to justice those who committed his killing," it tweeted.