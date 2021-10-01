Murder of Rohingya Leader: UN, envoys, rights orgs demand justice

Meanwhile, the UN Refugee Agency has enhanced its staff presence in Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar to ensure that Rohingyas have direct access to support services and can report their concerns.
Unknown assailants on Wednesday evening shot dead Mohibullah, chairperson of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights in Kutupalong camp.
In a statement yesterday, UNHCR Bangladesh said, "We urge the Bangladesh authorities to undertake an immediate investigation, and hold those responsible to account."
UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo said the killing is a painful reminder of increasing risks of violence faced by activists promoting peaceful solutions to violent conflicts.
US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Earl R Miller, said he is saddened and disturbed by the murder of Mohibullah, a courageous champion of human rights of the Rohingya community.
UK High Commissioner Robert C Dickson said Mohibullah's death is a tragic loss to his family, friends and the Rohingya community.
The European Union in Bangladesh said it extends condolences to his family. "We hope that the authorities succeed in
bringing to justice those who committed his killing," it tweeted.
UK-based rights body ARTICLE 19 said the international community must do more to protect human rights defenders forced into exile.
Matthew Smith, chief executive officer at US-based rights body Fortify Rights, said Mohibullah was committed to truth, justice, and human rights. He had been facing serious and sustained threats in Bangladesh and needed protection.
Shujan -- Citizens for Good Governance -- has called for forming a probe committee to investigate the killing.
The Daily Star/ANN
Published : October 01, 2021
