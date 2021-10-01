Treasury Secretary Yellen says debt ceiling should be permanently abolished

The request from treasury officials underscores the administration's concerns about the debt ceiling cliff, as congressional Republicans have refused to help Democrats avoid a likely national or international financial calamity.

Yellen and treasury officials have stressed that it is highly difficult to estimate the precise "X Date" at which point Treasury will have exhausted its "emergency measures" and no longer be able to guarantee it can cover payments. Breaching the debt ceiling could lead to a cessation or reduction of critical government payments - like Social Security for millions of U.S. seniors - or a default on U.S. debt. Treasury officials want to have the best possible sense of how much money they are expecting the U.S. agencies to take in and spend in the following weeks, given that a miscalculation of no consequence in normal budget times could throw off their cash balance estimates at this critical juncture.

"It's more important than ever that this is right," said one senior administration official, who like the other spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal processes.

A Treasury spokesman said in a statement that it is standard for the department to be in close communication with agencies, including when Congress is debating how to handle the debt limit.

"As this process moves forward, the Treasury Department will continue to engage with agencies to ensure we have the most up to date information on expenditures and cash balances," the statement said.

Congress is now planning a vote on Thursday with just hours to spare to avert was a shutdown of the federal government. But the measure to suspend the debt ceiling standoff removed has been from that legislation. Congressional Republicans have been adamant that Democrats approve the debt ceiling increase with no GOP votes. Democrats have criticized that approach, given that 97% of U.S. debt was accrued before President Joe Biden took office.