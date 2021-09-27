Mon, September 27, 2021

international

UN chief calls for nuclear weapons to be eliminated

The UN chief said although the total number of nuclear weapons has been decreasing for decades, some 14,000 are stockpiled around the world, which is facing "the highest level of nuclear risk" in almost four decades.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke Sunday on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, declaring that nuclear weapons must be eliminated from the world and a new era of dialogue, trust and peace must begin.

Addressing the threat of nuclear weapons "has been central to the work of the United Nations since its inception," said the top UN official.

"In 1946, the very first General Assembly resolution sought 'the elimination from national armaments of atomic weapons and of all other major weapons adaptable to mass destruction,'" the secretary-general noted.

Related Stories

The UN chief pointed out that although the total number of nuclear weapons has been decreasing for decades, some 14,000 are stockpiled around the world, which is facing "the highest level of nuclear risk" in almost four decades.

"Now is the time to lift this cloud for good, eliminate nuclear weapons from our world," said Guterres, "and usher in a new era of dialogue, trust and peace for all people." 

Published : September 27, 2021

Related News

Thundershowers forecast over Thailand with isolated heavy rains in some areas

Published : Sep 27, 2021

From staying in touch to sleep tracking, how to get the most out of your smartwatch

Published : Sep 26, 2021

Flash flood warning as heavy rains forecast for large parts of Thailand

Published : Sep 26, 2021

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi APM train to open in time for return of international travellers

Published : Sep 27, 2021

SET Index dives as floods hit Thailand

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Songkhla rangers foil poachers’ plans

Published : Sep 27, 2021

PTG awarded for ethical management standards

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.