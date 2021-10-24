For artist Rashid Rana, the Pakistan Pavilion facade represents the countrys diversity

"I was given the goal of transforming architecture into an art work," Rana told Images. The facade he created encapsulates the Pakistan Pavilion and all the other exhibits inside and is the first thing people see. It's also what most people are posting pictures of online.

"It takes after the seasonal transitions in Pakistan and diversity it has to offer — geographically, climatically, culturally, ethnically and racially. The drama, flow and the transition between colours amplify this diversity and, highlights Pakistan as a prime destination for opportunity and unique experiences."

The artistic intervention — it's not a design, we are told — is titled 'Unity of All That Appears' and melds together 24,000 seemingly identical but entirely unique panels; each fractionally different from the adjacent ones in terms of size and colour.

"The difference is not visible to the naked eye when you are comparing adjacent panels but it becomes apparent as you view it from distance. Therefore, in a subtle way this artistic intervention conveys the ability of the country to unify yet preserve the freedom of the diverse groups. It embodies the future of Pakistan by creating new trajectories."

The intervention features a rainbow of colours and, according to the artist, is mainly made of aluminium composite panels, with half the surface in reflective finish while the rest is printed material.