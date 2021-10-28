Thu, October 28, 2021

international

Chinese Premier calls for early RCEP formation

BEIJING – Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has said that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will reach a threshold of entry into force soon, and countries need to hasten work for it to take effect as early as possible.

Li made the remarks Wednesday while attending the 24th ASEAN Plus China, Japan and ROK Summit. 

Countries need to hasten work for the agreement to take effect as early as possible, and continue to advance free trade and pursue higher-level integration, Li said. 

China will host capacity-building programs such as training of personnel and experience sharing on RCEP implementation for interested governments, business chambers or associations, and companies from ASEAN countries, said Li.

He said China will also organize a symposium for high-standard implementation of the RCEP next year and welcomes the active participation of all sides. 

Related News

Published : October 28, 2021

By : China Daily

Related News

U.S. holiday sales to rise 8.5 pct to 10.5 pct despite supply chain disruptions: NRF

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Putin urges closer anti-pandemic cooperation at 16th East Asia Summit

Published : Oct 28, 2021

28 UN civilian staff killed, 24 abducted in latest 18-month tally: report

Published : Oct 28, 2021

PH still at bottom of COVID-19 economic resilience ranking

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Latest News

BTS, BRT, Gold Line trains on track for normal services from Nov 1

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Thai-made ATK has 96% accuracy: NIA

Published : Oct 28, 2021

It won’t be all song and dance for Khao San Road businesses despite reopening

Published : Oct 28, 2021

PwC Thailand warns of rising ransomware attacks

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.