Chinese Premier calls for early RCEP formation

Li made the remarks Wednesday while attending the 24th ASEAN Plus China, Japan and ROK Summit.

Countries need to hasten work for the agreement to take effect as early as possible, and continue to advance free trade and pursue higher-level integration, Li said.

China will host capacity-building programs such as training of personnel and experience sharing on RCEP implementation for interested governments, business chambers or associations, and companies from ASEAN countries, said Li.

He said China will also organize a symposium for high-standard implementation of the RCEP next year and welcomes the active participation of all sides.