FDA delays decision on Moderna coronavirus vaccine for adolescents to evaluate myocarditis risk, company says

The FDA last spring authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years old. And on Friday, the agency cleared the vaccine for children 5 to 11, administered in two shots of 10 micrograms. That dose is one-third the adolescent and adult dose. The vaccine is expected to be available for younger children this week, following a review by immunization advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and likely recommendation by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

In its statement, Moderna said "the safety of vaccine recipients is of paramount importance" and that it is working closely with the FDA.

The Washington Post reported in August that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for adolescents had been delayed. Federal health officials were scrutinizing reports that the shot might be associated with a higher risk of myocarditis in young men than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to two people familiar with the review at the time who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation.

Federal officials concluded at that time that there was not a problem. But soon afterward, several Nordic countries said new information on the myocarditis rate in Moderna recipients was raising concerns, prompting the FDA to take another look, The Wall Street Journal reported recently. The Nordic data has not been publicly released.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have been linked to an increased risk of myocarditis among young men after the second shot. Federal officials and physicians have said the vaccine-induced myocarditis tends to be mild and easily treated - and that covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, can cause much more severe myocarditis and other serious problems.

The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines use the same technological platform, known as messenger RNA.

Data from the United States on whether the myocarditis incidence in Moderna is higher than with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been mixed, with one data set showing a higher risk and other data not showing an increased risk.

Moderna said more than 1.5 million adolescents have received its coronavirus vaccine worldwide and that its global safety database does not suggest an increased risk of myocarditis in that age group. It added that it does not yet have access to data from some recent international analyses.