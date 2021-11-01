Chan: HK to expect economic growth of around 6.5% in 2021

Chan believes that the year-on-year growth in the third quarter should be lower than that of the first half of the year, due to the stronger-than-expected economic rebound in the first half and a higher base of comparison in the second half of last year.

With the epidemic under control and the issue of electronic consumption vouchers, Hong Kong's retail sales value in the first half of the year rose 8.4 percent and the total revenue of the catering business also rebound by 0.5 percent.

In addition, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate substantially dropped from a 17-year high of 7.2 percent at the beginning of this year to 4.5 percent in the third quarter, the lowest level since the first quarter of last year, while the number of employees in the industries of retail, accommodation, and catering services saw a total increase of 3.5 percent year-on-year in the third quarter.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Chan noted that Hong Kong's export growth rate is expected to slow down as the global economic growth has already reached its peak, while employment and income situations will improve coupled with the effect of the consumption voucher scheme.

However, Chan stressed that external risk factors such as the pandemic, high commodity prices as well as rising external inflation must not be ignored.