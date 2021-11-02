Moon urges solidarity to tackle global supply chain crisis

Moon, who sat next to Biden, delivered a speech after the US president’s opening remarks, urging solidarity among nations to tackle the challenges together.



“Supply chain disruptions are holding back recovery while raising inflation concerns,” Moon said. “The global economy is intertwined with the global supply chain. Until all individual economies return to normalcy, the current supply chain crisis could continue.”



“The issue cannot be resolved individually. All of the countries should come up with emergency measures to speed up the flow of goods.”



In its renewed push to reshape the global supply chain, the Biden administration has reiterated South Korea’s role as the key supplier of essential components like computer chips. Korea'a government and businesses have also responded positively as they stand to enjoy generous business incentives and an expand presence in the new ecosystem.



During the Moon-Biden summit in May, Korean companies, including Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, announced a new investment plan worth a combined $40 billion to shore up their productions in the US.



The unstated priority of the new initiative seems to be creating a new US-led supply chain system and countering China’s greater influence. Observers say South Korea’s balancing stance between the US, its largest security ally, and China, its biggest trading partner, is likely to be tested again during the process.