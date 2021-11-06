London mayor welcomes Chinese investment in infrastructure

The London mayor made the remarks after a meeting of C40, a network of mayors of nearly 100 world-leading cities collaborating to deliver the urgent action needed to confront the climate crisis, in Glasgow.

The mayors' meeting came as the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change are being held in the largest Scottish city.

At least 500 electric buses are running in the British capital under the partnership between Chinese clean energy car maker BYD and Britain's largest bus and coach manufacturer Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL).

"You've got to invest in the infrastructure. If you don't invest in infrastructure, the city will be in a bad position. Cities can't grow. Our city is growing. You've got to plan for the growth," Kahn said.