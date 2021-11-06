Sat, November 20, 2021

international

London mayor welcomes Chinese investment in infrastructure

London has "invested hugely" in the expansion of its transportation system and "Chinese companies helped us with the electric buses, electric taxis," said Mayor of London Sadiq Kahn.

The British capital welcomes Chinese investment, including in the city's infrastructure, Mayor of London Sadiq Kahn has said.

Asked about the concerns by some British politicians over Chinese investment, Kahn said Thursday that Chinese investment has been contributing to the growth of the city.

London has "invested hugely" in the expansion of its transportation system and "Chinese companies helped us with the electric buses, electric taxis. It is a working partnership", he told reporters in Glasgow, Scotland.

A man looks over the city from a highland in London, Britain, Oct. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

The London mayor made the remarks after a meeting of C40, a network of mayors of nearly 100 world-leading cities collaborating to deliver the urgent action needed to confront the climate crisis, in Glasgow.

The mayors' meeting came as the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change are being held in the largest Scottish city.

At least 500 electric buses are running in the British capital under the partnership between Chinese clean energy car maker BYD and Britain's largest bus and coach manufacturer Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL).

"You've got to invest in the infrastructure. If you don't invest in infrastructure, the city will be in a bad position. Cities can't grow. Our city is growing. You've got to plan for the growth," Kahn said. 

People enjoy sunshine, backdropped by the City of London buildings in London, Britain, June 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Published : November 06, 2021

By : Xinhua

