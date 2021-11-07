Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Racism in U.S. another danger of pandemic: sociologist

COVID-19 is far from the only danger of the worldwide pandemic for Asian Americans and Asian people in the United States, a sociologist said at the Diversity Forum held by the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW-Madison).

Russell Jeung, professor at San Francisco State University and known for being the co-founder of Stop Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Hate, made the remarks in his keynote speech "Ending Asian Hate: The Asian American Community Responds."

The Stop AAPI Hate is a coalition across the country addressing anti-Asian hate amid the pandemic. It tracks COVID-19-related hate, violence and discrimination against the AAPIs in the United States, Jeung introduced.

 

Related Stories

"What makes it worse is that you see so many cases where they feel so alone and others were around and no one did anything, as if they condoned what was happening," said the Asian American sociologist.

The Diversity Forum has been UW-Madison's all-campus and community platform to discuss and learn about current issues on diversity and inclusion for the past two decades, according to the university's website. 

Related News

Published : November 06, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

These Texas teens stayed silent about racism. Then their Black principal was suspended.

Published : Oct 09, 2021

UN human rights chief calls for reparations to address systemic racism around the world

Published : Jun 29, 2021

Floyds death led to concern for race and racism, but its unclear what that means

Published : Apr 21, 2021

Asian esports players, staffers describe 'unspeakable' racism, harassment

Published : Apr 08, 2021

Latest News

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.