Racism in U.S. another danger of pandemic: sociologist

Russell Jeung, professor at San Francisco State University and known for being the co-founder of Stop Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Hate, made the remarks in his keynote speech "Ending Asian Hate: The Asian American Community Responds."
The Stop AAPI Hate is a coalition across the country addressing anti-Asian hate amid the pandemic. It tracks COVID-19-related hate, violence and discrimination against the AAPIs in the United States, Jeung introduced.
Related Stories
"What makes it worse is that you see so many cases where they feel so alone and others were around and no one did anything, as if they condoned what was happening," said the Asian American sociologist.
The Diversity Forum has been UW-Madison's all-campus and community platform to discuss and learn about current issues on diversity and inclusion for the past two decades, according to the university's website.
Published : November 06, 2021
By : Xinhua
Published : Oct 09, 2021
Published : Jun 29, 2021
Published : Apr 21, 2021
Published : Apr 08, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021