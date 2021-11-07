COVID-19 has changed Brunei’s landscape

The theme of the Knowledge Convention 2021 is ‘COVID-19: A Lesson’, to which the minister said, “COVID-19 has demanded that the government makes changes to policies and legislation to meet the challenges brought on by the pandemic and beyond, including transparency in our communication with the public.”

Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar commended Minister of Health Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar for briefing the populace on COVID-19 developments on a daily basis in a manner that is both informative and transparent.

He noted the shift in Brunei Darussalam towards a Smart Nation with the increasing use of innovative means in education, enterprise and security, inching the Sultanate closer to realising the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025.

“In terms of education,” the minister said, “we see teachers and students adapting to online learning and teaching. Alhamdulillah, we have had a lot of public support in ensuring that underprivileged students are not left behind in the online learning platform”.