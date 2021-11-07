COVID-19 has changed Brunei’s landscape

This was said by Minister of Home Affairs Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong in his capacity as the Co-chairman of the Steering Committee for the Knowledge Convention 2021 held to mark the 75th birthday celebration of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.
The theme of the Knowledge Convention 2021 is ‘COVID-19: A Lesson’, to which the minister said, “COVID-19 has demanded that the government makes changes to policies and legislation to meet the challenges brought on by the pandemic and beyond, including transparency in our communication with the public.”
Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar commended Minister of Health Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar for briefing the populace on COVID-19 developments on a daily basis in a manner that is both informative and transparent.
He noted the shift in Brunei Darussalam towards a Smart Nation with the increasing use of innovative means in education, enterprise and security, inching the Sultanate closer to realising the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025.
“In terms of education,” the minister said, “we see teachers and students adapting to online learning and teaching. Alhamdulillah, we have had a lot of public support in ensuring that underprivileged students are not left behind in the online learning platform”.
He saw a positive trend towards financial planning in the workforce, especially for those who have been working from home since the second wave of COVID-19, as well as a makeover in the business landscape, where retailers and restaurateurs embrace technologies to help them work around the restrictive measures.
Another positive shift in the COVID-19 era, Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar said is in international relations. The minister believed that the pandemic strengthened cooperation between regional and global partners through the donation of vaccines and medical equipment.
“These contributions clearly showcase the close friendly and diplomatic ties between Brunei Darussalam and other ASEAN member countries as well as the commitment of the region in jointly addressing the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.
Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar said the COVID-19 Steering Committee will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and formulate strategies under the National COVID-19 Recovery Plan Framework ahead of the transition to the endemic phase.
He added that plans are being drawn up to ease restrictive measures, such as the re-opening of mosques, suraus and religious halls when 70 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, and re-opening of other public places when the vaccination rate reaches 80 per cent.
“COVID-19 is a discourse that unites every member of the society, regardless of age, race and religion,” the minister said. “Insya Allah, with cooperation, we will be able to put the lid on its spread.”
Published : November 07, 2021
By : Borneo Bulletin
